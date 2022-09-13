iOS 16: Apple confirms which iPhones do not support battery percentage

The release of iOS 16 brought with it several new features, including the unexpected return of a feature that has been awaited for years, namely the inclusion of the percentage in the foreground in the status bar.

This option was first spotted within the beta program in early August and took everyone by surprise as it was not expected that would return to the issue after archiving it for 5 years, since the launch of the iPhone X. in 2017, yet so it was, albeit not without some controversy.

The first concerns the fact that the new battery percentage cannot be activated on all models equipped with a notch. In particular, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini are the only a not be able to view the new icon. This had already emerged during the beta version, but Apple has further confirmed the matter in a support page published in the past few hours, where it is confirmed which smartphones cannot access the function.