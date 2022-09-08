iOS 16 and watchOS 9 available from 12 September

During the presentation keynote of the new iPhone 14 smartphone line, the Watch Series 8 range and the AirPods Pro 2, Apple confirmed the start of the distribution of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 set for 12 september next.
This year the Cupertino house will not release the new versions of the operating systems for the iPhone and iPad at the same time, iPadOS 16 will be available in the fall along with the new tablets. The arrival of the stable version of iOS 16 – presented for the first time at WWDC 2022 – comes at the end of the test period comprising eight beta versions (the latest arrived at the end of August).
The new version of iOS brings with it a renewed customizable lockscreen and news for the main system apps (Messages, Mail, Safari and Maps). For a summary of the innovations introduced, we refer you to our previous in-depth analysis:
Among the main features of watchOS 9 instead they remember:
- international roaming support (coming in autumn)
- atrial fibrillation history
- compass app redesigned
- revamped workout app
- sleep analysis
- new medication experience to help manage your intake of medications, vitamins and supplements
iOS 16 will be pre-installed in the new iPhones 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the list of iPhones already on the market and upgradeable for free includes (note that some features may require the latest models.
- iPhone 13
- IPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- IPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- IPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- IPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- IPhone XS
- IPhone XS Max
- IPhone XR
- IPhone X
- IPhone 8
- IPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
As for instead Apple Watches please note that, in addition to being pre-installed in the models announced today (Watch Series 8 and Ultra), watchOS 9 will be available as free update for the following modelsi – also in this case it is useful to remember that some functions may be reserved only for the most recent ones.
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7