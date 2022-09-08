iOS 16 and watchOS 9 available from 12 September

During the presentation keynote of the new iPhone 14 smartphone line, the Watch Series 8 range and the AirPods Pro 2, Apple confirmed the start of the distribution of iOS 16 and 9 set for 12 next.

This year the Cupertino house will not release the new versions of the operating systems for the iPhone and iPad at the same time, iPadOS 16 will be in the fall along with the new tablets. The arrival of the stable version of iOS 16 – presented for the first time at WWDC 2022 – comes at the end of the test period comprising eight beta versions (the latest arrived at the end of August).





- Advertisement - The new version of iOS brings with it a renewed customizable lockscreen and news for the main system apps (Messages, Mail, Safari and Maps). For a summary of the innovations introduced, we refer you to our previous in-depth analysis:

Among the main features of watchOS 9 instead they remember: Facebook tries, again, to cheat Apple with payments international roaming support (coming in autumn)

atrial fibrillation history

compass app redesigned

revamped workout app

sleep analysis

new medication experience to help manage your intake of medications, vitamins and supplements

ALL MODELS COMPATIBLE

iOS 16 will be pre-installed in the new iPhones 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the list of iPhones already on the market and upgradeable for free includes (note that some features may require the latest models. iPhone 13

‌IPhone 13‌ mini

iPhone 13 Pro

‌IPhone 13 Pro‌ Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

‌IPhone 12‌ Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

‌IPhone 11‌ Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

‌IPhone‌ XS

‌IPhone‌ XS Max

‌IPhone‌ XR

‌IPhone‌ X

‌IPhone‌ 8

‌IPhone‌ 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)



