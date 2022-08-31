iOS 16 and macOS 13 in detail: What Apple’s new systems bring

The iPhone is becoming more personal, Macs and iPads are getting new window management, watchOS 9 scores with fitness innovations. That’s not all.

Whether Mac, iPhone, iPad or Watch: The new operating systems a mountain of innovations, Apple is making the devices more and more flexible and clever. There are also important security and privacy improvements. The free updates will be available soon, probably in September (iOS, watchOS) and October (iPadOS, ). The brave test the innovations with the public beta in advance.

While macOS 12 is still officially supported on Macs built as far back as 2013 (Mac Pro) and 2014 (Mac mini), macOS 13 Ventura sets the requirements significantly higher: The operating system is only intended for Macs from model year 2017, even with the MacBook Air only from 2018. With this, Apple is canceling support for several popular model series, including MacBook Pro 2015 and 2016 and MacBook Air 2015 and 2017. Individual functions are reserved for owners of Macs with an Apple chip, we mention them at the appropriate place. The OpenCore Legacy Patcher (see also How to install macOS 12 Monterey on older Macs) should also bring the new version of the operating system to non-officially supported Macs, but we haven’t tried that yet.

After long support for old iPhones, iOS 16 also makes a hard cut and requires at least an iPhone 8 or iPhone X. iPhone 7, 6s and SE (1st generation) will not get the update. Features like Live Text require at least an iPhone XR.