iOS 16, after 3 months is installed in 70% of compatible devices

Almost 3 months have passed since September 12, the days when iOS 16 was released in public form, and now that the new anniversary is approaching, we discover that its installation rate has been very high, so much so that it is currently present in almost 70% of compatible devices.

In reality, the data is not official but is provided to us by a third-party analysis site, MixPanel, according to which the situation is much better than that of iOS 15, if compared over time consistently. It should be noted that Apple periodically shares adoption numbers for its latest operating system, but has not yet done so for iOS 16.