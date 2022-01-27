iOS 16: A leak shows what new “mega widgets” look like

Widgets on the desktop are relatively new to Apple mobile devices. We first saw widgets in iOS 14 in 2020, and they didn’t come to iPadOS until last year in 2021.

Now an iOS 16 leak shows a screenshot with a new widget type which, according to this source, Apple calls “InfoShack” internally.

It is a kind of «mega widget», which it can house “normal widgets” as well as Control Center buttons, quick-dial options for contacts, functions of an application, or the start of a navigation to a destination.

However, We are not sure that this image is real, since it has some suspicious elements, such as the Apple TV remote. The icon shown in the screenshot is different from the current one and does not accurately reflect the design of the current Apple TV remote.

The author of the leak promises more information “soon”, so we will have to wait for more information.

We should find out more about iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, which should take place around June 2022, if Apple sticks to its annual schedule.

Apple usually releases a developer beta of its next iOS as soon as it’s unveiled at WWDC, and about a week later there’s a public beta, which is a bit more stable and accessible to anyone willing to try it out.