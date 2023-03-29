5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleiOS 16.5 will allow commands for screen recordings with Siri, according to...

iOS 16.5 will allow commands for screen recordings with Siri, according to beta version

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
iOS 16.5 will allow commands for screen recordings with Siri, according to beta version
1680096394 ios 165 will allow commands for screen recordings with siri.jpeg
- Advertisement -

9to5Mac revealed during the iOS 16.5 beta test for developers that the update won’t bring much news (given that the announcement of iOS 17 should take place soon), but it has a very interesting aspect that should make life easier for users. In video, the portal tests a new voice command for Siri. now it will be possible ask the virtual assistant to start recording the cell phone screenwithout displaying any prompts or countdowns, and then exit the procedure.

Until now, iOS users could ask Siri to take a screenshot, but invoking screen recordings required manual intervention. In iOS 16.5, the user can simply say “Hey Siri, start screen recording” and the screen recording will start.


Sadly, there still doesn’t seem to be a dedicated screen recording action for the Shortcuts app, but this wide range of apps graced should come through in the end result of the update, intended for the general public. Check out the video of 9to5Mac testing the feature below.

- Advertisement -

Among other novelties of iOS 16.5 are the inclusion of a tab for sports in the Apple News app, the largest space for Matter accessories in the Home app, a supposed grid view mode called “Multiview”, increasing the possibility of watching up to four streams via the Apple TV app.

Will this new Siri function be useful to you? Leave your comment below!

We already know the price of the Apple Watch Pro, the company’s next “indestructible” watch

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Redmi launches magical headphones inspired by the world of Harry Potter

If you are a fan of everything that has to do with Harry...
Tech News

The Metaverse is leaking: Disney eliminates its division in the first round of layoffs

It is an open secret that the Metaverse concept is not working well...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.