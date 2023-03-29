iOS 16.5 will allow commands for screen recordings with Siri, according to beta version

9to5Mac revealed during the iOS 16.5 beta test for developers that the update won’t bring much news (given that the announcement of iOS 17 should take place soon), but it has a very interesting aspect that should make life easier for users. In video, the portal tests a new voice command for Siri. now it will be possible ask the virtual assistant to start recording the cell phone screenwithout displaying any prompts or countdowns, and then exit the procedure.

Until now, iOS users could ask Siri to take a screenshot, but invoking screen recordings required manual intervention. In iOS 16.5, the user can simply say “Hey Siri, start screen recording” and the screen recording will start.