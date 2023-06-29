iOS 16.5, Apple withdraws the signature: stop the downgrade from iOS 16.5.1

Just over a week after the iOS 16.5.1 rollout Apple has retired the signature to iOS 16.5, thus preventing anyone who installed the latest release from going back. Few at this stage will have concrete reasons to complain: iOS 16.5.1 is a third-level update, a minor release that rather than introduce something new is limited to fix bugs or optimize something that didn’t come out very well with the previous update.
In particular a bug has been fixed on iOS 16.5.1 which could have prevented charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter and were fixed two vulnerabilities that could allow hackers and malicious actors to carry out attacks on the system by executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges. So of reasons to go back to iOS 16.5 we can say that there were few, if any.
iOS 16.5, we recall, introduced the wallpaper Pride Celebrationa Sports tab in Apple News, and fixed issues for Spotlight, Podcasts in CarPlay, and Usage Time. Meanwhile, just yesterday, Apple has started distributing iOS 16.6 beta 4 (together with the beta 4 of iPadOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6 and macOS 13.5) and also in this case the “real” innovations have been sipped, a sign that by now in Cupertino the forces are almost all on the next generations of the different operating systems, arrived in the second beta.
On iOS 16.6 Apple started testing the feature Contact Key Verification for iMessage, announced at the end of last year, which will make it possible to verify through tokens that you are conversing with a specific person.
Reverting to previous versions of iOS is often done by those who jailbreak their devicesthe procedure which, exploiting the system flaws that are usually corrected by later versions of iOS, allows you to install third-party software and packages alternative to those of the App Store, therefore not signed and authorized by Apple.
Signature blocking is done precisely for ensure greater securitypreventing users from ending up in an environment with unresolved vulnerabilities on a daily basis as well as avoiding excessive fragmentation of active firmware.