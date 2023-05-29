iOS 16.5 and battery life problems after the update: this can be normal

There are those who have expressed a clear judgment saying that the new iOS is “deadly to the battery”, who argues by explaining that the interval between one visit to the charger and another has reduced and that “for some reason my battery catches up temperatures really high” basically doing nothing.

After the release of iOS 16.5 and other new versions of Apple operating systems that arrived about ten days ago appeared on the web some indication of abnormal battery consumption . On Twitter you don’t read many complaints but there are users who, after updating their iPhone to the latest available release of iOS, have noticed a faster consumption of the available battery and temperatures shot up for no apparent reason.

Apple through the support profile responded in one case, but probably also in others, asking to better explain the problem and above all how long it was since the update to iOS 16.5. It may seem strange to some that Apple is interested in information like this apparently useless, but probably not everyone knows that depending on the news of an update in the following hours and days the device may find itself in the condition of having to reprocess a lot of data, having to recalibrate parameters, or for example to rescan the whole gallery if new algorithms are introduced.

In short, in most cases the abnormal consumption of the battery and even higher temperatures than usual are consequences of an update that are normal, and for someone this may have coincided with iOS 16.5. Here is the reason for Apple’s request, which, moreover, had explained last year in a similar circumstance that the battery drain after upgrading to iOS 15.4 era “normal, reconfiguration of apps and features can last up to 48 hours after an update”.