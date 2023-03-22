iOS 16.4 will improve the quality of voice calls over cellular networks

With iOS 15, released in September 2021, the iPhone (as well as the iPad and macOS Monterey) of audio features to improve the quality of calls through FaceTime and other VoIP apps. With iOS 16.4, of which the Release Candidate was released in the last few hours, these functions called “Voice Isolation” and “Spread Spectrum” are also coming for calls over the cellular network.

Voice isolation mode allows you to give higher priority to the voice in calls by filtering ambient noise. “Broad spectrum”, on the contrary, amplifies its surroundings offering those who listen to us a greater sense of immersion. Both of these features are supported on iPhone XR to 14 Pro Max, including later second-generation iPhone SEs.

To enable these functions, after installing iOS 16.4 (which will probably be available to everyone from the beginning of next week) just enter the control center during a call, tap the microphone button and select the item from the list.