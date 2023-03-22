iOS 16.4 will improve the quality of voice calls over cellular networks

With iOS 15, released in September 2021, the iPhone (as well as the iPad and macOS Monterey) of audio features to improve the quality of calls through FaceTime and other VoIP apps. With iOS 16.4, of which the Release Candidate was released in the last few hours, these functions called “Voice Isolation” and “Spread Spectrum” are also coming for calls over the cellular network.
Voice isolation mode allows you to give higher priority to the voice in calls by filtering ambient noise. “Broad spectrum”, on the contrary, amplifies its surroundings offering those who listen to us a greater sense of immersion. Both of these features are supported on iPhone XR to 14 Pro Max, including later second-generation iPhone SEs.
To enable these functions, after installing iOS 16.4 (which will probably be available to everyone from the beginning of next week) just enter the control center during a call, tap the microphone button and select the item from the list.
The choice will also be kept for subsequent calls. To disable one of these modes just follow the same steps again and choose the “Standard” option from the list. At the moment, the “Spread Spectrum” mode is not yet activated during a call over the cellular network. In the iOS 16.4 changelog, only “Voice isolation” is mentioned, but the fact that the other mode is present on the list with a “currently not available ” still suggests that it will be activated sooner or later.
With iOS 16.4, remember, 21 new emoji are on the way (some with different skin tone options), push notifications for web apps in Safari, will be reintroduced a new HomeKit architecture, will come support for search for duplicate photos even in an iCloud shared library and VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app.