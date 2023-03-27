iOS 16.4 will be able to auto-dim scenes with flashing lights in videos

Among the innovations present in iOS and iPadOS 16.4, currently released in a Release Candidate version for both developers and testers enrolled in Apple’s public beta testing program, there is also a function that it will help those who suffer from motion sickness, photosensitive epilepsy or other neurological conditions that make you more sensitive, automatically dimming any flashing lights in your videos.

In fact, many people suffering from these two pathologies can experience symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, seizures or headaches when exposed to flashing lights. Precisely for this reason, television programs, TV series and films that include flashing visual effects are required to notify users in advance.

With this new feature, both iPhone and iPad they will analyze the videos you play and automatically reduce the parts where there are flashing lights. However, at the moment, this feature only affects videos in the gallery, and not those played by third-party apps, such as TikTok or Instagram.