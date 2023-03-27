5G News
iOS 16.4 will be able to auto-dim scenes with flashing lights in videos

By Abraham
Among the innovations present in iOS and iPadOS 16.4, currently released in a Release Candidate version for both developers and testers enrolled in Apple’s public beta testing program, there is also a function that it will help those who suffer from motion sickness, photosensitive epilepsy or other neurological conditions that make you more sensitive, automatically dimming any flashing lights in your videos.

In fact, many people suffering from these two pathologies can experience symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, seizures or headaches when exposed to flashing lights. Precisely for this reason, television programs, TV series and films that include flashing visual effects are required to notify users in advance.

With this new feature, both iPhone and iPad they will analyze the videos you play and automatically reduce the parts where there are flashing lights. However, at the moment, this feature only affects videos in the gallery, and not those played by third-party apps, such as TikTok or Instagram.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be entitled to one of the best features of Android 12

A screenshot of the switch in iOS 16.4 Accessibility Settings

To activate the automatic dimming function of the flashing lights, just go to the System settings and select the option Accessibility. From here, go in Screen effects and activate the “Dim flashing lights” switch. This feature is turned off by default, so you may need to turn it on manually.

Among the other functions present in iOS 16.4, whose public release is expected in the next few hours, we find the detection of duplicates in image libraries shared on iCloud, voice isolation for cellular calls, 21 new emojis and push notifications for web apps. Furthermore, with this update the SOS function via satellite will also be activated in Italy.

