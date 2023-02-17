5G News
iOS 16.4 will allow web apps to send push notifications to users on iPhone

iOS 16.4 will allow web apps to send push notifications to users on iPhone

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple has released the first beta version of iOS 16.4 for developers, and with it, users enrolled in the test program can have access to the new features that will come to the iPhone. On Thursday (16), the organization WebKit announced that the update will allow web apps to send push notifications.

For years, it has been possible to turn any website into a web application (PWA) using Safari. Just enter the sharing menu and select the “Add to Home Screen” option, and a shortcut to the page is added to your iPhone’s home screen. With the new version, PWAs will become more similar to apps installed through the App Store.

(Image: WebKit.org)

The feature will become known among developers as “Web Push”. Whenever the user adds a web page to the home screen, the system will request permission to send push notifications — just like native iOS apps do. It will be possible to control the permissions by accessing the “Settings” and entering the “Notifications” section.

Apple notes that developers do not need to be members of Apple Developer to use Web Push. Experts should only allow “.push.apple.com” URLs to enable the feature in their web applications.

Notifications should work the same as alerts for native iPhone apps. Important messages will be displayed in the Notification Center, and the web application icon will be given an orange label with a counter that will show the amount of pending notifications — for example, new interactions on Facebook.

Safari will no longer be the only browser supporting web apps on iOS. According to Apple, third-party software will also have the ability to create shortcuts to the user’s favorite websites and send push notifications to the user, since everyone must use WebKit to work on an iPhone.

See more!
  • The Apple iPhone 14 is available on Amazon for BRL 5,849. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 13 is available on Amazon for BRL 4,759. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
(updated Feb 17, 2023 at 9:12 am)
