iOS 16.4 will add new features to the Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad and CarPlay

iOS 16.4 will add new features to the Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad and CarPlay

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Apple today announced that iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, and macOS 13.3 will include several new features for its Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and CarPlay. The software updates were released in beta today and will be available to the public in the spring.

Apple will roll out new features for the Podcasts app in iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, and macOS 13.3

The first change is inclusion of a new menu “Channels” in the Podcasts app which will offer a list of podcast channels in one place on iPhone, iPad and Mac. A channel allows a creator or brand to group all of their podcasts in one place for listeners to discover easily.

The second change is the adding episodes saved in the library and played episodes of unfollowed shows to the “Next” list in the app. This way, listeners can access all their favorite episodes from one place.

For example, if a listener plays an episode of a show before deciding to follow it, that episode will now remain in the “Next” list until the listener finishes it, marks it as played, or deletes it. New episodes of followed shows and recently saved episodes will appear at the top of the “Next” list, while started episodes and the oldest saved episodes will appear towards the bottom. The most recent episodes of recently watched shows appear at the top of the “Up” list. Additionally, episodes categorized as “bonus” will also appear in the “Next” list.

Users will soon have more tools to manage the “Next” list. For example, they will be able to touch and hold the cover of a show to remove it from the list.

In the third change, users they will be able to see how many unplayed episodes are available for them at the top of each show page, identify “quick access” subscription episodes that are available as part of their subscriptions in the Podcasts app, and more.

Improvements to the Podcasts experience in CarPlay with iOS 16.4

Fourth change, iOS 16.4 includes Improvements to the Podcasts app for CarPlay, including access to the “Next” list and the “Recently Played” list from “Listen Now” in CarPlay. Also, in the “Explore” tab, there are now editorially improved podcast recommendations.

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.