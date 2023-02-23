iOS 16.4 reveals the existence of the “Compute Module”: here’s what it could be

The latest beta of iOS 16.4 brought with it several changes regarding many aspects of the operating system – including how betas will be handled in the future -, but it seems that its code holds even bigger and more important secrets. To reveal them to us is a new exclusive report by 9to5Macwhich anticipates a very curious discovery: it is a new category of devices described in the latest build of the operating system, which takes the name of ComputeModule. Being an element linked to a physical object, it is possible to imagine that this computational unit may be sort of peripheral or expansion dedicated to increase capacity of another of the products of the Cupertino house. Let’s see what it can be bearing in mind that we are moving in the field of speculation.

COMPUTE MODULE: HERE’S WHAT IT COULD BE USED FOR

The first thought certainly goes to the much discussed Mac Pro with Apple Silicon SoCs, a highly anticipated device as it is the latest Mac that would allow the company to complete the complete transition of its products to the proprietary architecture. At the moment it is not clear whether the Mac Pro will arrive on the market soon – it could for example cannibalize Mac Studio – but what is clear is Apple’s need to propose an M-series chip-based machine that retains some form of upgradability. We know that this last aspect is severely limited in computers equipped with Apple Silicon, but the ComputeModule in question could just be a sort of expansion module capable of increasing the computing power of the machine, thanks to the possibility of installing an unspecified additional quantity later or when setting up your Mac Pro. The form may then contain some computing unit capable of expanding aspects such as graphics power, system memory and moreperhaps going to take advantage of a very high-speed proprietary connector. There is then another product which could benefit from the existence of a ComputeModule, or the next viewer from Apple. We’ve seen other headsets make use of in the past external computing units which allow systems that are all in all not very powerful to manage tasks in virtual reality, thanks to the support offered by this kind of accessory. This is certainly not an unlikely scenario, but certainly not very attractive, as it would indicate the need to rely on additional units when using the viewer.