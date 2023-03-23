iOS 16.4 Release Candidate brings voice isolation on phone calls

- Advertisement -

Apple has just launched the Release Candidate version of iOS 16.4, that is, we will soon have the final version suitable for all users. At the moment, this version is only available for developers. As this new version is being analyzed, improvements are extracted, such as, for example, that we have the possibility of enabling the voice isolation in phone calls.

The version of iOS 16.4 Release Candidate indicates that we are close to the final version

Every time Apple launches a new operating system for its different devices, the testing period begins for what will be the next version. In the case of the iPhone we find iOS and version 16.4 is currently being tested and we have some news. The version prior to the final one and suitable for everyone, the Release Candidate brings us an improvement that until now was only available for FaceTime calls.

We are talking about the possibility of enabling what is known as voice isolation in those phone calls. Before, with iOS 15, we could talk with these features but always in FaceTime or in third-party applications, but now we can apply this functionality in the normal calls that we can make every day, several times.

The new version is only available to developers and at the moment it is still in a Beta phase. These two things mean that in order to install this new version, we must be registered on the Web for this purpose and that secondly, we have to take into account that it is a beta. This means that we must be careful because it is not exempt from the possibility of failures.

That being said, if you have this new version installed, We teach you how to activate voice isolation in those phone calls:

start a call phone with someone During the call, We open the Control Center on the iPhone we play the microphone mode We choose from the list the voice isolation option

By doing this, the iPhone will block out external sounds to focus on the sound of our voice. This way we will be heard in a much clearer and more precise way.

By the way, if you were thinking about what about the wide spectrum feature, which also works on FaceTime, it must be said that at the moment it is not enabled in this voice call mode.