iOS 16.4 not bug-free? Apple should fix them soon with iOS 16.4.1

Apple is about to release iOS 16.4.1. The indiscretion comes from colleagues of macrumors. com who report the news quoting a source from “Proven experience”. However, there are no indications on the timing, although usually updates like this of “third level” they don’t require too much work to deploy: they contain corrections, bug fixes, optimizations, material that having clear what needs to be solved and once the solution is ready (obviously) can be sent to users.

So soon Apple customers with an iPhone still updated could get the fateful notification of firmware waiting to be installed. In general, the Apple distributes the news on Monday in the Italian late afternoon, therefore it cannot be excluded that it may arrive in less than a week, as colleagues also speculate. iOS 16.4 has been available since Monday 27 March, and evidently did not have a “smooth” debut.

Among the novelties, 21 new emojis, the implementation of push notifications on Safari, the extension to calls via cellular network to voice isolation and little else. But someone has also reported a few less pleasant news, such as problems displaying current temperature and weather forecast with theWeather apps pre-installed in the operating system or sudden and unexplained forgetting some of the Wi-Fi passwords stored in memory (and we can confirm). Apple should address these bugs with iOS 16.4.1.