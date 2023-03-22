5G News
iOS 16.4 brings microphone isolation and amplification feature for voice calls

iOS 16.4 brings microphone isolation and amplification feature for voice calls

Abraham
iOS 16.4 brings microphone isolation and amplification feature for voice calls
With the arrival of iOS 16.4 in the Release Candidate version, users will be able to significantly upgrade their voice calls with the new Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum features. In the case of the first, voice isolation mode, calls highlight the speaker and filter out ambient noise.

It is the opposite of Wide Spectrum, which amplifies the surroundings and provides a better sense of immersion for listeners. Both features are supported on iPhone XR through 14 Pro Max, including iPhone SE second generation and later.

To enable these functions, after installing iOS 16.4 (which is slated to be available starting early next week), simply log into the control center during a call, tap the microphone button, and select the item from the list (which offers standard mode, isolation mode, and boost mode ).

Screenshot shows new microphone features enabled with iOS 16.4 (Image: HdBlog/Playback)
The configured choice will also be maintained for the next calls. To disable one of these modes just follow the same steps again and choose the “Default” option from the list. “Spread Spectrum” mode is not currently enabled during a cellular call. In the iOS 16.4 changelog, only “Voice Isolation” is mentioned, but the fact that the other mode is present in the list with a “currently unavailable” still suggests that it will be enabled sooner rather than later.

Tesla video games can no longer be played with the car running, what happened?

In addition to this new microphone, the OS update will also bring 31 new emojis, push notifications for web apps in Safari, a new HomeKit architecture will be reintroduced, support will arrive for looking for duplicates in photos even in a shared iCloud library, and support for VoiceOver for maps in the Weather app.

