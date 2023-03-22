iOS 16.4 brings microphone isolation and amplification feature for voice calls

With the arrival of iOS 16.4 in the Release Candidate version, users will be able to significantly upgrade their voice calls with the new Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum features. In the case of the first, voice isolation mode, calls highlight the speaker and filter out ambient noise.

It is the opposite of Wide Spectrum, which amplifies the surroundings and provides a better sense of immersion for listeners. Both features are supported on iPhone XR through 14 Pro Max, including iPhone SE second generation and later.

To enable these functions, after installing iOS 16.4 (which is slated to be available starting early next week), simply log into the control center during a call, tap the microphone button, and select the item from the list (which offers standard mode, isolation mode, and boost mode ).