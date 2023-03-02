5G News
iOS 16.4 Beta 2: New Features Public Beta Testers Can Try Now

Apple released iOS 16.4 beta 2 to public beta testers Wednesday, a few weeks after the company released the first iOS 16.4 public beta. Beta testers can now try out new iOS features, like new emoji and updates to Apple Books.

CNET Tech Tips logo

These features are only available to people who are a part of Apple’s Beta Software Program. New iOS features can be fun, but we recommend only downloading a beta on something other than your primary phone, just in case the new software causes issues. Apple provides beta testers with an app called Feedback. This app lets testers notify Apple of any issues in the new software so the problem can be addressed before general release. 

Here are some of the new features that testers can find in the iOS 16.4 betas.

Apple Books animation

The iOS 16.4 beta 2 update brings the page-turn curl animation back to Apple Books after it was removed in a previous iOS update. Before, when you turned a page in an e-book on your iPhone, the page would slide to one side of your screen or it would vanish and be replaced by the next page. Beta testers can still choose these page-turn options.

The OPPO Reno 8 is seen in a leak and reminds us a lot of the OnePlus 10 Pro

31 new emoji

The first iOS 16.4 beta software brought 31 new emoji to your iOS device. The new emoji include a new smiley; new animals, like a moose and a goose; and new heart colors, like pink and light blue. 

9 of the new emoji, arranged in a grid on a pink background: peapod, hair pick, goose, hand, smiley, gray heart, maracas, donkey, wifi signal

Some of the new emoji released in the first iOS 16.4 beta.

Patrick Holland/CNET

The new emoji all come from Unicode’s September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0

Apple Podcasts updates

The first beta brought a few changes to how you navigate Apple Podcasts. Now you can access podcast channels you subscribe to in your Library. You can also use Up Next to resume podcast episodes you’ve started, start episodes you’ve saved and remove episodes you want to skip. 

Preview Mastodon links in Messages

Apple’s first iOS 16.4 beta enabled rich previews of Mastodon links in Messages. That’s good because Mastodon saw a 400% increase in the rate of new accounts in December, so you might be receiving Mastodon links in Messages.

Music app changes

The Kid Cudi album Man On the Moon artwork with the track list below

A small banner appears at the bottom of the screen when you choose to play a song next in Apple Music in the frst iOS 16.4 beta.


Zach McAuliffe/CNET

The Music interface has been slightly modified in the first iOS 16.4 beta. When you add a song to your queue, a small banner appears near the bottom of your screen instead of a full-screen pop-up.

See who and what is covered under AppleCare

Starting with iOS 16.4 beta 1, you could go to Settings to check who and what devices are covered on your AppleCare plan. With iOS 16.4 beta 2, this menu will show you a small icon next to each device that’s covered under AppleCare. 

Xiaomi launches a new external battery with wireless fast charging

Focus Mode, Shortcuts and always-on display

If you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, iOS 16.4 beta 1 lets you enable or disable the always-on display option with certain Focus Modes. A new option in Shortcuts called Set Always on Display was also added, in addition to new Lock Screen and Set VPN actions.

New Apple Wallet widgets

You can add three new order-tracking widgets for Apple Wallet to your home screen with the first iOS 16.4 beta. Each widget displays your tracking information on active orders, but the widgets are different sizes: small, medium and large.

No Active Orders displayed in the Apple Wallet widget

The medium-size Apple Wallet order tracking widget takes up three tile spaces on your iPhone’s screen.


Zach McAuliffe/CNET

More accessibility options

The first beta update added a new accessibility option, too. The new option is called Dim Flashing Lights, and it can be found in the Motion menu in Settings. The option’s description says video content that depicts repeated flashing or strobing lights will automatically be dimmed. Video timelines will also show when flashing lights will occur.

Two new keyboards

The first iOS 16.4 beta added keyboards, for the Choctaw and Chickasaw languages.

There’s no word on when iOS 16.4 will be released to the general public. There’s no guarantee these beta features will be released with iOS 16.4, or that these will be the only features released with the update.

For more, check out how to become an Apple beta testerwhat was included in iOS 16.3.1 and features you may have missed in iOS 16.3.

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.