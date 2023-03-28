iOS 16.4: Apple finally deploys the update on its iPhones, here are all the new features

That’s it, iOS 16.4 is finally available for download on all compatible iPhone models. The new update brings many new features, which will improve the daily user experience.

After several successive betas, each bringing its share of new features, Apple has finally deployed the stable version of the new version of its mobile operating system. iOS 16.4 adds many new features to compatible iPhones, i.e. iPhone 8 and newer models. We list all the new features and other small changes made by Apple.

New emojis

As often, the new update comes with brand new emojis. This time around, you’ll be treated to 21 new emojis to add to your daily conversations (31 if you include the different skin tones available for each of them). Among the novelties, let us quote some additional animals (like a goose and a donkey), musical instruments (maracas and flute), or even blue, pink and gray hearts.

Web application push notifications

In addition to traditional applications downloadable from the App Store, you may know that it is possible to add web applications to your home screen. These are basically website shortcuts. With iOS 16.4, Apple now allows developers to send you notifications from web apps. Your iPhone is thus a little closer to a Mac, since websites can send notifications in the same way as applications.

Voice isolation for calls

In the latest iOS 16.4 beta, Apple added a feature called Voice Isolation, which works like Clear Calling on Google Pixels. It helps reduce background noise while you’re talking so the person on the other end of the line can hear you better. Apparently voice isolation is not enabled by default. It must be activated in the Control Center under “Mic mode” during a call.

Crash Detection has been improved

Apple also announces that it has made improvements to Crash Detection, its functionality to detect collisions. The changes are not clearly detailed, but one imagines that Apple has made sure to reduce false alarms. We remember that it was common for iPhone 14s to alert rescuers in roller coasters, but also during falls while skiing.

Improved duplicates album in Photos

While iOS 16’s “Duplicates” album already makes it much easier to identify and remove duplicate photos in your library, this one is going to get even more useful. Now, Duplicates will also accommodate redundant photos from your shared iCloud Photo Library, so you can easily clean it up.

Apple improves its Podcast application

With iOS 16.4, Podcast now offers a channel section. This means that a provider can bundle all of their podcast offerings in one place. Up Next also benefits from an additional feature. Episodes saved in your library will already be added to the queue, but you can touch and hold a show’s artwork to remove it. Finally, listeners will easily be able to see how many unplayed episodes are available at the top of each show page and in the “Recently Updated” section of the library.

Other minor changes

Among other more discreet changes, the update promises to fix issues where Matter-enabled thermostats could become unresponsive when paired with Apple Home. It also fixes an issue where purchase requests from children may not show up on the parent’s device. Finally, the update also brings back a feature of Apple Books that it had initially removed with the main version of iOS 16: the animation of the page that turns.

How to install iOS 16.4?

If you want to download and install iOS 16.4 on your iPhone, just head to Settings > General > Software Update, and the update should be available. Note that Apple has also released iOS 15.7.4 for iPhone users who own older devices, with the update offering security improvements.