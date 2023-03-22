iOS 16.4 adds a feature to improve the quality of phone calls

The iOS 16.4 update that will be released to the public soon includes the functionality of voice isolation for mobile calls, according to the notes that Apple has shared today.

Apple says Voice Isolation it will give priority to your voice and block the ambient noise around you, making clearer phone calls where the person you are talking to will be able to hear you better.

Voice Isolation has been made available for VoIP calls using FaceTime, WhatsApp and other apps on devices running iOS 15 or macOS Monterey Io later), and is designed to significantly improve microphone quality when on calls by reducing noise from background.

Until now, it was not available for mobile conversations, and Apple didn’t offer any way to improve call quality.

In a FaceTime call, Voice Isolation can be enabled by turning on the control center, tapping on the Microphone Mode option, and choosing the Voice Isolation option, so it’s possible that the feature can be similarly enabled for FaceTime calls. voice.

Other iOS 16.4 features include new emojis, Push notifications for web apps, bug fixes for HomeKit, Crash Detection optimizations and more.



