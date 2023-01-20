iOS 16.2 will arrive in mid-December: These are the news

- Advertisement -

iOS 16.2, the next major update to the operating system, will arrive in mid-December along with iPad OS 16.2, as shared today by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released last week, so it’s still early to outline all its news and changes. Even so, we already know several of its new features, changes and improvements that we can expect.

After the arrival of iOS 16.2, Apple is expected to release iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and macOS Ventura 13.3 around February and March to coincide with new Mac releases, Gurman says.

sleep widget on lock screen

iOS 16.2 will add a new sleep widget option for users to add their lock screen. There are three widget options: one that shows the amount of time spent in bed, another that shows a bar graph that represents the quality of sleep, and the largest widget that shows the time in bed along with a visual representation.

Free form application

Freeform is a new app from Apple that lets users collaborate with friends and co-workers on a board using drawings, text, videos, images, and more. Freeform is now available to developers and public beta testers and is expected to launch alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 in mid-December.

External display support in iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16.2 will reintroduce external display support for select iPad models. Before the release of iPadOS 16, Apple said it would delay external display support for iPad and Stage Manager and reintroduce it later this year.

External display support with iPadOS 16.2 will allow users to connect their iPad to an external display and use Stage Manager to multitask with multiple windows and apps simultaneously.

Live activities for Sports on TV

iOS 16.2 will add Live Activities integration for select sports to the built-in TV app on iPhone. Users will be able to follow the matches in real time using Live Activities on their lock screen or on the Dynamic Island for iPhone 14 Pro models.



