iOS 16.2 brings many new features, but still in beta

- Advertisement -

We already have with us the new beta of iOS 16.2, beta number 2, which brings with it many new features. It was presented last November 8 and some of those additions were left in the pipeline and now some more news has been found. Above all, as regards the Apple’s native stock market application.

The Stock Market App is renewed in iOS 16.2

On November 8, Apple released to developers and all those enrolled in the beta program, the nnew iOS 16.2 update. beta 2 includes many new features. Many of them were already specified by the company itself and others have been discovered as it has been messing with the new operating system.

new accessibility features. There is a new custom mode. Codenamed “ clarity “, this new mode basically replaces Springboard with a more simplified one.

There is a new custom mode. Codenamed “ “, this new mode basically replaces Springboard with a more simplified one. is added a new drug widget for lock screen

for lock screen India welcomes the update with open arms because it receives the 5G on iPhones.

New animations in Music app

It has been fixed a bug that did not allow swiping back when we had launched the camera on the lock screen.

- Advertisement -

These functions were clear. But as the days have gone by and developers have been using beta 2, new features have been spotted. Above all, as regards to the bag application, Apple native.

Right now, the stock app, with beta 2 of iOS 16.2. introduces a series of novelties that make the application more visual, simple and easy to understand. The update brings new sorting options for your various watchlists, which are also reflected in updated widgets for the iPhone and iPad home screen.

The watch lists they have become more detailed. Now you can, with beta 2, sort the lists manually, by price change, percentage change, market capitalization, symbol and name.

Likewise, each watchlist equally it can be configured to show the change in share price or market capitalization so you can see it at a glance.

- Advertisement -

All changes are made compatible with the new widgets that are included on the screen and that have become so important with iOS 16.

Now, it is a beta phase, which means that it is in tests and we will have to wait to know if definitively these new options come out and are incorporated or remain in tests.