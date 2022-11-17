iOS 16.2 beta 3 eliminates the lag of iPhone 14 Pro and 13 Pro

After several months Apple may have finally fixed the bug which has forced smartphone customers worth a thousand and more euros to live with lag and imperfect animations. The news, ironically, comes from a beta, a firmware that generally has bugs and which instead in this case solves them. Protagonist the third beta of iOS 16.2, available for a few hours. We had written it in the article in which they announced the arrival of the release and now there are numerous reports on the net, Apple would have solved it.
The fact is not serious (except for the very long time it took for Apple to put a patch) but it is certainly curiousbecause to have been affected for months by bugs and not very fluid animations are iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Proi.e. the products in which there is the best of technology that Apple can offer, the most powerful hardware of the Apple, and a display which, thanks to the 120 Hz, should ensure perfect, super smooth animations.
But the problem, in fact, was of a software nature. Who had it, by installing the latest iOS 16.2 beta saw a fairly obvious problem disappear as if by magic which even iOS 16.1, a rather important release, had not remedied. Now all that remains is to wait for the stable iOS 16.2 rollout to also cancel this bug: it is expected for mid-December. With the next release of the operating system, one also arrives on the iPhone fixed version of the Always on Displaywhich as it was thought by Apple ended up consuming too much battery.
