iOS 16.1 will bring sports events to iPhone in real time: here’s how

iOS 16.1 promises to be a fairly substantial update. In a couple of days we discovered two not insignificant news: the first, yesterday’s, concerns only some users, that is the owners of the iphone mini, XR and 11 but it makes noise because it will bring the battery percentage as has already happened with the others with iOS 16, the second concerns a passion of many, namely lo sport.
Thanks to the support at Live Activities, iOS 16.1 will show on the lock screen updates in real time on a home delivery for example, or, in fact, on a sporting event in progress. In the first beta of iOS 16.1 distributed in recent days to developers, Apple is testing the integration of Live Activities with Apple TV to provide the user real-time updates on the score or the progress of the match.
Already now on iOS 16.1 beta (probably only in the USA) just open the Apple TV app, tap the button Follow in correspondence with the event to be followed and the system focused on Live Activities provides the user with all the necessary updates. From the screenshots provided by a user it appears that concise updates will also be shown above the timetable, always on the lock screen. This formula will cover the models with notch then from the iPhone 14 Plus to go down, while on iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Live Activities will be also integrated in Dynamic Island.
Live sports updates should initially cover the MLBthe American professional league of baseball, along with NBA And Premier Leaguebut the list is likely to grow rapidly to ensure that iOS 16.1 with its Live Activities becomes an equivalent of what already exists – and for years – on the Android side, which benefits from Google’s perfect event management. iOS 16.1 will arrive later this year.