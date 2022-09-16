iOS 16.1 will bring sports events to iPhone in real time: here’s how

iOS 16.1 promises to be a fairly substantial update. In a couple of days we discovered two not insignificant news: the first, yesterday’s, concerns only some users, that is the owners of the mini, XR and 11 but it makes noise because it will the battery percentage as has already happened with the others with iOS 16, the second concerns a passion of many, namely lo sport.

Thanks to the support at Live Activities, iOS 16.1 will show on the lock screen updates in real time on a home delivery for example, or, in fact, on a sporting event in progress. In the first beta of iOS 16.1 distributed in recent days to developers, Apple is testing the integration of Live Activities with Apple TV to provide the user real-time updates on the score or the progress of the match.