iOS 16.1 is here: These are the news

- Advertisement -

Apple today released the update to iOS 16.1 for all devices capable of running iOS 16.

This new version comes with many new features, such as the use of Apple Fitness + without Apple Watch, charging through clean energy, a savings account with Apple Card (in the United States) and accessibility support for the Dynamic Island.

One of the best features of this update is the compatibility with Live Activities, even for third-party applications. In the case of Uber, for example, users will be able to follow their driver from the lock screen, since an app widget will show essential information, such as the time remaining for the pick-up and the car model.

- Advertisement -

Apple is also betting big on Fitness+, in the hope that more people will sign up for the service even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. iPhone users will have access to the entire service with more than 3,000 workouts and meditations, being able to see the trainer’s guide, the time of the intervals, and the estimated calories burned on the screen.

Another interesting novelty is the Shared Photo Library, that allows you to add family members to share photos and videos, set permissions to add, edit, and delete photos, and configure the Camera app to add all the photos you take to the Shared Photo Library.

The Home app is now compatible with Matterthe new smart home connectivity standard available across all ecosystems and platforms.

Like iOS 16, the new iOS 16.1 version update is available for iPhone 8 and later and can be downloaded today from General > Software Update.

- Advertisement -



