iOS 16.1 first beta brings battery percentage to more iPhone models

Right after the deployment of the final version of iOS 16, Apple released a new beta version of its operating system: update 16.1. This one some new features, we tell you everything that changes on this version.

While Apple has just rolled out iOS 16 on all compatible s, i.e. all models after the iPhone 8, a new beta version is now available: the iOS 16.1 update. Among the new features of this new version, Apple announced to developers that the ActivityKit API was finally available, which will allow them to integrate Live Activities into their applications.

For those who don’t know, live activities are interactive notifications that stay up to date and let you keep tabs on what’s happening in real time. You can therefore configure his activities on your lock screen to keep you informed of the score of a match or to monitor the arrival of your driver without even having to unlock your smartphone.

percentage is coming to more iPhones

With iOS 16, Apple had introduced a new feature allowing some iPhones to show the battery percentage in the status bar. However, some iPhones had been deprived of this feature: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. With iOS 16.1, these four models are finally compatible.

In addition to the battery percentage, the update also comes with a new charging function: Clean Energy Charging. The company says this feature is aimed “ reduce your carbon footprint ” in ” selectively charging when low-carbon electricity is available “. You can find this setting in the “Battery” menu of the Settings app and by tapping on the “Battery health and charge” option.

Finally, Apple adds ability to remove Wallet app from iPhone. Those who do not use the application will therefore be able to free up some space on the storage space of their device. However, removing the Wallet app means you won’t be able to use a number of different features, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.