iOS 16.1 brings a way to test the SOS call via satellite without calling the Emergency

The iPhone 14 series brings a couple of safety features to Apple phones, like satellite SOS calling and accident detection.

Some YouTubers have already put crash detection to the test, and it seems that Apple also plans to add a way to test the satellite emergency call.

Specifically, the upcoming iOS 16.1 update adds a demo mode for Apple’s satellite SOS call feature. This is very important, since The only way to test the feature would be to call emergency services, which is illegal unless you’re in a real emergency.

Satellite emergency call functionality will only be available initially in the United States and Canada, but the company plans to extend this service to other countries.

How does the satellite SOS call work?

Emergency calling has been a part of iPhones for a long time, letting you press a series of buttons to trigger a call to emergency services.

On recent iPhones, this can be done by holding the power button on the right side of the device and then pressing the volume down or volume up button on the left until a screen appears. On that screen, you have the option to swipe on an “SOS Call,” which will call nearby emergency services.

The SOS satellite call feature on iPhone 14 eliminates the need for a cellular connection. Instead, you will be prompted to establish line of sight with an aerial satellite with the help of on-screen prompts.

You can then use that satellite to send an emergency text message to both the emergency services and your emergency contacts.

On paper, this feature seems to be especially useful for outdoor enthusiasts who sometimes stray off the beaten path. Apple says that, Although the feature can work in as little as 15 seconds, trees and obstacles can make the feature unusable.

According to 9to5Mac, you can use the Satellite Connection demo anywhere, not just in remote locations without cellular connectivity. Using the demo feature will allow you to become familiar with how to find a satellite connection when you are not experiencing an actual emergency.