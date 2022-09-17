iOS 16.1 Beta Causes GPS Problems on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Several owners of 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reporting issues with cell phone GPS functioning after installing the first iOS 16.1 beta build, released this week by Apple. As MacRumors pointed out, iOS 16.1 Beta 1 is preventing GPS from working properly on the devices in question. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid installing this system build if the user depends on location tracking.

Users of Pro models who have already installed iOS 16.1 Beta will have to downgrade to iOS 16.0.1 or wait until a new OS build fixes the issue to restore GPS functionality. - Advertisement - The cause of the bug has not yet been reported, but it is believed that Apple is already working on a solution. It should be noted that, like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Pro models of the iPhone 14 have dual-frequency GPS support.

This means smartphones can receive signals from GPS satellites that operate on both the legacy L1 and higher-powered L5 frequencies, which can better travel through obstacles like buildings and trees, for example. The combination of the two signals delivers greater location accuracy. already the iPhone 14 pattern and the iPhone 14 Plus do not support this feature. Remembering that the stable version of iOS 16 also had bugs and other problems this week. And you, did you face bugs in iOS 16? Tell us in the comments below!