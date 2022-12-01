Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleiOS 16.1.2 available for download: Apple improves incident detection

iOS 16.1.2 available for download: Apple improves incident detection

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 to correct a couple of problems present in the previous version published about twenty days ago (iOS 16.1.1). The changelog is in fact rather concise, waiting for more substantial news that will arrive with iOS 16.2, for the moment stopped in the third beta.

  • Improved compatibility with wireless carriers
  • Improved incident detection on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models
1057699 1057701 1057703 1057705

Apple iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm
6.1 inches – 2532x1170px

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8mm
6.7 inches – 2778x1284px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

- Advertisement -

71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85mm
6.1 inches – 2556×1179 px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9mm
6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px

- Advertisement -

Click here for the full comparison »

END OF FALSE REPORTS?

This minor update therefore introduces “major security improvements” and optimizes incident detection, an exclusive function of the most recent iPhone models, i.e. iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. In the past few weeks, in fact, several users had encountered false reports: the smartphone in fact started the emergency procedure when not necessary, for example in cases of sudden speed changes on a roller coaster.

There has never been any open talk of a real bug, as the functioning is in itself correct, context detection is not where the sensors are activated. Apple has most likely made the appropriate changes to thedetection algorithm to identify the scenario more precisely. Official confirmation is missing, but we are sure that the first tests will soon appear on the net.

iOS 16.2 is expected in mid-December.

1664354642 63 shim Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) – Space Black

AmazonAmazon

1339 See offer
VIDEO

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from Amazon at 1.489 euros. The value for money is great and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from Amazon at 1.339 euros. The value for money is great and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from eBay at 1.016 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 889 euros.
(updated December 01, 2022, 3.25 pm)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Google releases doodle in honor of Gerald Lawson, inventor of the video game cartridge

Google launched this Thursday, 1st, a new doodle (visit) in homage to Gerald "Jerry"...
Apple

Google Chrome for iOS now lets you open external links in incognito mode

Google released last Wednesday (30) an update for Chrome on iOS. The new...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.