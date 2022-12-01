iOS 16.1.2 available for download: Apple improves incident detection

Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 to correct a couple of problems present in the previous version published about twenty days ago (iOS 16.1.1). The changelog is in fact rather concise, waiting for more substantial news that will arrive with iOS 16.2, for the moment stopped in the third beta.

END OF FALSE REPORTS?

This minor update therefore introduces “major security improvements” and optimizes incident detection, an exclusive function of the most recent iPhone models, i.e. iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. In the past few weeks, in fact, several users had encountered false reports: the smartphone in fact started the emergency procedure when not necessary, for example in cases of sudden speed changes on a roller coaster.

There has never been any open talk of a real bug, as the functioning is in itself correct, context detection is not where the sensors are activated. Apple has most likely made the appropriate changes to thedetection algorithm to identify the scenario more precisely. Official confirmation is missing, but we are sure that the first tests will soon appear on the net.

iOS 16.2 is expected in mid-December.