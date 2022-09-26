iOS 16.0.2 fixes shaky camera issue and other bugs

- Advertisement -

Apple today released iOS 16.0.2which a number of bugs that iPhone 14 owners have been experiencing since the launch of the new devices.

iOS 16.0.2 comes two weeks after the release of iOS 16, and follows iOS 16.0.1, an update made available to iPhone 14 owners on launch day.

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 16.0.2 fixes a number of bugs that have been plaguing iPhone 14 models and iPhones running iOS 16.

Fixes an that could cause shake and shake in third-party camera apps, fixes a bug that caused multiple copy/paste popups to appear, and fixes an issue that caused the screen to appear black during the configuration.

It also fixes an issue that caused some iPhone X, XR, and iPhone 11 models with replaced screens to become unresponsive after updating to iOS 16. Apple’s release notes for the update are below:

When using some third-party apps to take photos on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the camera could shake and cause photos to be blurry.

During device setup, the screen could go completely black.

When copying and pasting content between apps, a message about permissions could appear more times than expected.

VoiceOver might not be available after restarting the device.

Fixed an issue that caused some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 to not respond to screen taps after a repair.

All of these bugs were found shortly after the release of the new iPhones. The camera shake issue is one of the most serious bugs as it caused the rear camera to shake uncontrollably when recording a video on apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

As for the copy and paste bug, Apple confirmed that it was not normal behavior last week.

The iOS 16.0.2 update can be downloaded on iPhones by going to Settings > General > Software Update.