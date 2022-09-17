iOS 16.0.1: First update for iPhone 14 is ready

When the 14 reaches customers and buyers, Apple has al released the for it. We explain why this is necessary.

When the first pre-orders and buyers put their iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max into operation on Friday, September 16, an update will already be available. Apple has released version 16.0.1 of the operating system – and this is aimed at the new devices. According to media reports, a version of iOS 16.0 is installed ex works on the new iPhones, the build number of which is before the release published on Monday for everyone.

- Advertisement -

What the new version fixes

Originally there were plans to only update the new iPhones to the latest iOS 16.0. With version 16.0.1, Apple is now going a step further – apparently due to further optimizations. According to the release notes, the new version fixes activation and migration issues during iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro setup. It is practical that the device does not have to be set up first in order to install the update. This is already displayed during commissioning. However, the installation takes a little longer.

Other bug fixes affect zooming of photos in landscape mode on the iPhone 14 Pro Max – this bug would have been fixed by the latest build of iOS 16.0. The photos apparently looked blurred with the previous version. The enterprise single sign-on for apps has also been repaired, since problems could occur there, according to Apple.

iOS 16.1 also in preparation

Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.1 on Wednesday. This includes functions such as Live Activities, which give developers access to the new Dynamic Island display. Also included is the Clean Energy Charging mode, which is initially being launched in the USA.

