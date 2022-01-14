iOS 15 on 63% of all iPhones in circulation. iOS 14 on 30%

72% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years use iOS 15. 26% still have iOS 14. Considering all the iPhones in circulation, even over 4 years old, the percentages drop to 63% for iOS 15 but they rise to 30% for iOS 14.

These data are the official ones released by Apple regarding the adoption rate of the versions of its operating system currently available, the first since the release of iOS 15, from which it emerges that there is still 2% of the iPhones arrived in the last 4 years that use a version older than iOS 14, a percentage that rises to 7% considering all active iPhones. The data was collected by Apple considering the devices that have carried out transactions on the App Store until last January 11th.

Regarding iPadOS, official data show that 49% of all users use iPadOS 15, 37% iPadOS 14 and 14% an older version. These percentages rise to 57%, relative to iPadOS 15, for devices introduced in the last four years, and to 39% for iPadOS 14, but, of course, they drop to 4% for previous versions.