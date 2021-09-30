iOS 15 is causing tactile problems on some iPhone models, is this the case?

iOS 15 has been with us since September 20, although the iPhone 13 did not debut until four days later, at which point they officially hit stores. Since then, and like a trickle, messages have been appearing on social networks that came to tell about possible problems on the screens of Apple smartphones that, although they did not constantly fail, they did seem to behave randomly. The effect is complex to identify since in most cases we could believe that the problem of the pulsation that the screen does not recognize us is our error, that we have not touched where we should. But once we have been with the new OS for ten days, it seems that this aiming problem is not so much ours as a possible failure of the update published by those of Cupertino. Do you touch and it does not recognize the touch? As we say, there are enough users who on social networks are going to Apple support to tell them about their problem and, so far, the company does not seem to recognize that there is any error. One of them, precisely, urged the Americans to give a solution to an error that has only become evident once iOS 15 was installed: “there is a problem with the touch sensitivity of my iPhone 12 Pro Max since the update to iOS 15. It doesn’t respond to a single tap like it used to, like tapping to play a YouTube video or when the iPhone is locked. Now I have to tap 4-6 times. ” As we say, it is a problem that is camouflaged in the evidence that many times we miss the touch on the iPhone touch screen (when writing about everything), so when this error occurs, we can come to think that it’s up to us. Another user, in the same thread, responds that “I have the same problem! [en] the [iPhone] 13! “, So that also some of the new terminals seem to fail from time to time when it comes to identifying that we have touched the screen. At this time Apple, as we have advanced, has not recognized that there is a problem although in case If there is, it will surely turn to the iOS 15.1 update that is already on the doorstep. Among other things, to fix the screen unlocking of the new iPhone 13 with the Apple Watch when we wear a mask on the street.>