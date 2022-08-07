iOS 15 and iPadOS 15: So you can hide your photos

- Advertisement - In case you want to hide from your camera roll, either from the curious or simply to archive important photos, you can do it with both iOS 15 and 15. Both your iPad and iPhone have these interesting tools for your convenience. You will only have to follow the following steps. This way you can save important photographs or those that you need to take good care of without taking up the entire space of your reel. For example, maybe there are photos with important personal information that you don’t need to show during a screening or similar situations. Typically, iOS and iPadOS users had to use multiple third-party methods to move sensitive or personal information off the device into the cloud. Although it should be remembered that using these ways for care information was also unreliable, so it is never ideal. Secondly, Apple grants the native option from its own applications to be able to hide your photos directly on your iPhone or iPad. Although the company has already introduced the feature since iOS 14, it is enough to use Hide from your iPhone or iPad also in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 leaving specific photos away from prying eyes. Instagram adds voice effects and more functions to the Reels So you can hide photos on your device

Access the Hidden album within your iOS 15/iPadOS 15 device

Hide hidden albums on your iPhone So you can show the “Hidden Album” function



So you can hide photos on your device

The first thing is to open your Photos app.

Click on the photo you want to hide.

You can also click on Select option located on the right side of your screen and thus select many photos at the same time.

option located on the right side of your screen and thus select many photos at the same time. Then proceed to tap on share, located at the bottom left of the screen.

You just have to scroll down and tap on the Hide option,

Finally tap on Hide Photo.

If you follow the steps correctly, the photos on your camera roll will be completely hidden. However, you will still have full access to these photos by easily entering the Hidden album.

Access the Hidden album within your iOS 15/iPadOS 15 device

First you will have to open the Photos application.

Then access your albums.

Swipe down on your screen.

You will find the Hidden option.

In the event that by some chance, an intruder of your device manages to find your hidden album, the company also allows you to hide said album.

Hide hidden albums on your iPhone

You will have to go to the settings option.

Swipe down and you will have to access Photos.

There you will have to go down on your screen and deactivate the Hidden Album option.

As an option, it should be remembered that if you hide your own Hidden album, it does not prevent other users who also know about it from accessing it. In any case, this option assures you against occasional and accidental prying eyes from being able to access your personal photos or that you don’t want them to find easily.

If you’d like to go back to your hidden album settings, follow the steps below.

So you can show the “Hidden Album” function