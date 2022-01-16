IOS 15 adoption is slower than previous versions

Manzana Has published Updated figures on the adoption of iOS 15, confirming that its new version is not being adopted by users as quickly as the previous ones.

New data from Apple reveals that 72 percent of iPhones introduced in the last 4 years are currently running iOS 15.

26 percent of users are still on iOS 14, while 2 percent are running an older version of iOS.

IOS 15 adoption figures are lower for the entire iPhone base, as only 63 percent of all iPhones have been updated to the new version of the operating system.

Apple claims that 30 percent of all iPhones are running iOS 14, while 7 percent of devices use an even earlier version.

Last year, Apple released its first update on the adoption of iOS 14 on December 16, saying that iOS 14 ran on 81% of all iPhones released in the last four years and 72% of iPhones, regardless of release date.

This year, Apple has provided its first update on the adoption of iOS 15 almost a month later, and the adoption figures are slightly lower: 72% and 63% with the same criteria.

It is important to remember that Apple is allowing iPhone users to stay on iOS 14 and continue to receive security updates.