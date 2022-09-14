HomeTech NewsMobileiOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are here, but don't expect big news

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are here, but don’t expect big news

By Abraham
iOS 15.6 and iPadOS-16-will-be-released-much-later-than-ios-16-its-official/">iPadOS 15.6 are already available for download, but since we are only a couple of months away from iOS 16 being released, This is a simple bug fix update.

Updates will be installed automatically for most users, but anyone who wants to force the update can do so from the Settings app. Simply select “General” and then “Software Update” to check if new updates are available.

Apple began the beta process for iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 in May, just a few weeks before WWDC. It will be one of the last point updates before iOS 16 is released in the fall, so the updates are focused on bug fixes and stability improvements.

Apple released seven betas in total for iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6. No new features have been discovered during the beta process.

Apple may have another beta cycle for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 before September. Previous betas had references to the Apple Classical app for Apple Music subscribers, which hasn’t been released yet. So there is still room for minor updates before iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

More like this

