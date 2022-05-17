iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5 are here

Apple has made the updates available to the public. iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, and the Studio Display 15.5 update, consisting mainly of bug and performance fixes.

The updates to iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5 arrive after a month of beta testing.

Apple has also made the 15.5 update to its Studio Display available to the public. It can be downloaded as a separate update via macOS System Preferences.

Being an update released a few weeks before WWDC 2022, Apple isn’t including any major changes in its OS updates. You’re more likely to want to save the big news for your announcements during the WWDC keynote.

References to an “Apple Classical” app were discovered in the iOS 15.5 betas, as well as an update to the Home app that shows Wi-Fi signal indicators for the HomePod, and Request and Send buttons for Apple Pay Cash in the app. Wallet.

Apple simply states that “iOS 15.5 includes improvements to Apple Podcasts and other features and bug fixes.”

iOS and iPadOS 15.5 are compatible with all devices that currently support iOS 15. In addition, tvOS 15.5 works on all Apple TV units that support tvOS 15, and watchOS 8.6 on Apple Watch models that support watchOS 8.