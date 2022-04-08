Tech NewsMobile

iOS 15.5 ends the restriction that in-app purchases use Apple’s payment system

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Apple has recently been forced to allow third-party payment platforms instead of using the App Store’s in-app purchase system.

Now 9to5Mac has discovered that the iOS 15.5 beta adds support for apps to accept these purchases via third-party payment platforms.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

The latest iOS beta includes the necessary support so that users can make purchases within an app on platforms outside the App Store.

While the App Store allows users to manage all of their purchases in one place, Apple has no control over what users buy outside of its platform. Thus, If the user removes an app that offers external purchases, iOS will display an alert:

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

external purchases of [app name] they can continue to exist. You can’t manage or cancel any third-party purchases through the App Store. For more information, contact the developer.

The internal iOS code also shows that Apple is implementing another alert that will be displayed when the user opens an app that offers external purchases for the first time. However, this feature will not be available for all apps.

Read moreWhere's our Galaxy S20 Ultra review?

Payments on third-party platforms are currently only available for “Reader apps”, which are applications that offer digital content such as magazines, books, songs or videos.

Another requirement is that the app cannot offer in-app purchases using the Apple platform. In any case, each request must be approved by Apple.


Previous articleIs a new Tesla price hike being prepared? point to yes
Abraham

Related articles

Social Networks

Is a new Tesla price hike being prepared? point to yes

If you're thinking about buying a Model 3 from Tesla, right now may not be the best time...
Android

Oppo Reno7 available in Italy: features, prices and launch promo

OPPO has announced the availability in Italy of the new Reno7 which will be on sale from today...
Android

Google Play will limit access to “old” apps

How many times has it happened to you, when accessing the Google Play Store or the iOS App...
Android

Google Meet has a new feature to avoid awkward situations

Google Meet is adding a series of new features in its latest update. And one of them...