iOS 15.4 beta, iCloud keychain security warnings are disabled

Apple is constantly improving its iCloud keychain where all app and website passwords are stored. From a simple safe “container”, as it was initially, this function has been gradually enriched with new functions that have made it more and more complete. Among these, the suggested passwordsi safety tips for weak, compromised or repeated passwords and, more recently, even some notes where to add some more information.
With regard to the security warnings, with iOS 15.4, Apple is also offering the possibility to delete them, which could be useful in certain situations. For example, when we cannot modify them, because they belong to others, or we do not want to modify them but it still bothers us to always see the warning.
Starting with the first beta of iOS 15.4, any security hints listed in the “Passwords” section can be hidden – just tap a warning and tap the new “x” button next to any hint we want to hide. In previous versions of iOS, the only way to not see these alerts is to turn them off entirely.
Any security warnings that have been hidden will no longer be displayed in “Security Tips”, but can still be viewed when needed by scrolling to the bottom of the page where there is a new “Hidden Security Tips” entry. If desired, you can also reset the security tips to make them visible again.
You must log in to post a comment.