iOS 15.4 beta, iCloud keychain security warnings are disabled

Apple is constantly improving its iCloud keychain where all app and website passwords are stored. From a simple safe “container”, as it was initially, this function has been gradually enriched with new functions that have made it more and more complete. Among these, the suggested passwordsi safety tips for weak, compromised or repeated passwords and, more recently, even some notes where to add some more information.

With regard to the security warnings, with iOS 15.4, Apple is also offering the possibility to delete them, which could be useful in certain situations. For example, when we cannot modify them, because they belong to others, or we do not want to modify them but it still bothers us to always see the warning.