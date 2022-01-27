iOS 15.4 beta: Face ID with a mask on, new emoji and more news

Apple today released the first beta for developers of iOS 15.4.

The new version incorporates interesting novelties, such as the possibility of use Face ID while wearing the mask. Although users with an Apple Watch can easily unlock their iPhone with a mask, those without this accessory will find this addition very useful.

iOS 15.4 also adds new emojis such as heart-shaped hands, bitten lip, pregnant person, and pregnant man.

Another novelty is the possibility of copy text from objects using the camera while using the Notes or Reminders apps.

iPhone users who want to experience iOS 15.4 before it's available can sign up here to the beta software program, although it is recommended not to do so with a primary device.




