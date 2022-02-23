Tech GiantsAppleTech News

iOS 15.4 beta 4 adds anti-stalking alerts to AirTag

By: Brian Adam

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 15.4 for developers, which arrives ahead of the supposed special event early next month. As promised by the company, iOS 15.4 beta 4 released today adds anti-harassment alerts to AirTags and other Find My accessories.

iOS 15.4 beta 4 introduces changes to the security of AirTags

Following multiple privacy concerns primarily related to AirTags, as some people have been using the accessory to stalk and track others without consent, Apple promised to add new security alerts in a future iOS update. So far it is confirmed that the new version introduces these changes.

For example, users will now see a new message when setting up an AirTag that makes it clear that the accessory is linked to the Apple ID, which contains our personal data.

The message says that using the AirTag to track people without consent is a “crime in many parts of the world” and that stalking victims can lead law enforcement to request information about the AirTag’s owner.

The Find My app in the latest iOS 15.4 beta also comes with a new notification setting that allows users to change specific options for Find My and Tracking separately. In addition, Apple also clarifies what type of accessory was detected moving with someone (for example, by specifying that it is a pair of AirPods).

iOS 15.4 beta is now available for developers and beta users. The official release to the general public is expected this spring.

