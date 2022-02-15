Tech NewsMobile

iOS 15.4 beta 2 includes new “Tap to Pay” functionality

By: Abraham

Apple has released the second beta version for developers of iOS 15.4which improves mask recognition with FaceID, among other things.

Not much is known about the changes this version brings, but it is possible that Apple will offer developers access to its new “Tap to Pay” functionality to receive payments from iPhone to iPhone.

Apple has officially announced the Tap to Pay feature for iPhone. Coming later this year, this feature will allow merchants to use their iPhones to “seamlessly and securely” accept Apple Pay payments with a simple tap.

The feature will also work with contactless credit and debit cards, as well as other digital wallets.

At the moment there are no official notes about what’s new in the beta version, but 9to5Mac claims that the internal files of iOS 15.4 beta 2 they contain the frameworks that developers need to implement the new Tap to Pay feature.

Apple has released the beta of iOS 15.4 for registered developers, and the beta for end users will follow later.

