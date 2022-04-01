iOS 15.4.1 Available with Battery Improvements and More

Apple recently updated its devices, releasing iOS 15.4.1 for everyone. This update is not that big in terms of features, however we can see that it includes some bug fixes and security updates.

Everything new in iOS

As we have said, the new versions of iOS 15 are already available in the apple company, since Apple just released iOS 15.4.1. There doesn’t seem to be anything major new, but this update providessome bug fixes and other improvements that might interest you. Therefore, the first thing is directed in case you do not know how to obtain this interesting update.

How to install iOS update through your iPhone?

The easiest way most users can use to download the iOS 14.3 version is through their device. It’s fast, efficient and easy to do:

First, make sure you have a recent iCloud backup .

. Start in the Settings from your home screen.

from your home screen. Click on general .

. Then tap Software Update.

click on Download and install.

Enter your access code, if prompted.

Click Accept the Terms and Conditions.

Click OK again to confirm.

The download will then proceed to start automatically. If the download does not start immediately, a notice may appear: “Preparing to download”. you’ll just have to give it a couple of minutes and the download will start shortly.

how do you install r iOS update using your Mac?

In case you have limited space on your device or the software update does not work for any reason, you can then update using your Mac.

Make sure you have a recent backup. As a recommendation, you should make it encrypted so that all your passwords and other private data are preserved.

Connect your iPhone or iPod touch directly with the USB to Lightning or USB to 30-pin Dock cable.

In Finder, click the device icon in the top left to go to the device tab.

Then click on Check for updates in the summary panel.

in the summary panel. Click Download and Update.

Finally accept the terms and conditions.

Enter your passcode from your iPhone or iPod touch, if prompted.

Finally mention that you can now install the public version of this iOS update from a beta version if your device is still running that version.