Apple has officially released iOS 15.3 to the public, after a few days ago the company distributed the candidate version.

iOS 15.3 is now available for download as an over-the-air (OTA) update if you have a compatible iPhone.

The new version brings no visible changes, but fixes the Safari security flaw and probably other issues as well. Still, it is strange that Apple has increased the version number to 15.3, instead of releasing a minor version.

In my experience with the beta, iOS 15.3 fixes the geofence bug, which has caused so many headaches for users of home automation apps that turn devices on or off based on your location.

To download and install this update on your device, go to your iPhone’s Settings app > General > Software Update.