iOS 15.2 will tell you if your iPhone has been repaired with original or third-party parts

The next iOS update will tell you the repair history of your iPhone, including whether it contains official replacement parts or “unknown” third-party components.

Apple has published a support document in which the function is described “IPhone Parts and Service History” coming with iOS 15.2

Users will be able to go to Settings > general > Information to view a new information panel that contains your iPhone’s repair history.

At iPhone XR, XS, XS Max and later models, including iPhone SE (2nd generation), you can see if the battery has been changed. In the models of the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, you can see if the battery or display has been changed. iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, You can see if the battery, screen or camera has been changed.

The most prominent function of the repair history is to detect if an iPhone contains “non-original parts”.

If the service was performed with Genuine Apple Parts and Tools, you will see “Genuine Apple Part” next to it. If your iPhone has connected to the internet after the service, you can touch the part to see more related information, such as the date of the service.

You’ll see a warning that the part is unknown if the installation of said part has not been completed or if it has been replaced by a non-Apple original, if it has already been used or installed on another iPhone or if it does not work as it should.

This feature could lead third party repair services to source components from Apple rather than unauthorized suppliers.