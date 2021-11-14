iOS 15.2 solves the problem of the Macro camera of the iPhone 13 Pro

The new iPhone 13 Pro come with a feature called Macro mode. When activated, iPhone uses the ultra-wide camera to take shots as low as 2cm.

At first, the feature would automatically activate when you got very close to a subject. However, in iOS 15.1, Apple added an option in the Settings app to disable automatic activation, as some users did not like the sudden change of camera when approaching.

The downside is that this left users without the ability to capture photos in Macro mode.

iOS 15.2 beta 2 solve this problem since it introduces a new button within the camera app to activate this mode. This allows users to manually enable or disable the feature directly in the camera app.

To get the new button – which has a flower icon – users must first disable the auto macro mode from the settings app.