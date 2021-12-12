iOS 15.2 is about to arrive: These are all the news

Apple released the second version on Friday Release Candidate iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 for members of their developer programs and public betas.

Those who are members of the Apple Beta Software Program can install the update over the air (OTA).

The update, which is expected to be released to everyone early next week, will add an option to “Items that can track me” in the Find My app to help you find out if an AirTag that doesn’t belong to you is broadcasting your location

One of the novelties is a switch that allows users of the iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max disable macro mode It automatically switches the ultra-wide camera when you get close to an object.

The new role “Hide my email” will create random email addresses that you can use when sending or replying to an email. This random address will appear in your messages, but you will receive responses to your real email address.

To perform this function, tap on the “From” field while composing a message or reply, and tap on the “Hide my email” option.

With the update, you will also be able to select someone you trust to be you digital representative. This person will be able to access your online accounts and read your personal data after your death. The information they may collect includes “Photos, messages, notes, files, contacts, calendar events, downloaded applications, device backups, and much more.”

To configure your digital representative, go to Settings and tap on the bar at the top of the screen where your name is. Keep tapping on Password and Security> Digital Representative and choose someone you trust to have access to your account data after your death.

A new feature for the Messages app will notify children when they have received a message containing a nudity image. Although the photo will be blurred by Apple at first, the child will receive a message that includes some helpful resources, and will still have the option to view the image.

The update adds compatibility with the privacy report of Apple applications, that will show users what data and sensors certain apps can access through the permissions granted to them, such as location, camera, microphone, and contacts. This function also lets you know which domains the apps you have installed on it are accessing.

To access the report, you will have to activate it by going to Settings> Privacy> App privacy report. After activating the function, when you use the applications you will see that the data of each one of them appear for a period of seven days.

If you have configured your iPhone to send you rsummaries of notifications at specified times, You will notice that the update uses a new card-based design to deliver your notifications.

An emergency call to 911 can now be made by quickly pressing the side button, or pressing the side button simultaneously with the volume button. Apple will now give eight seconds to cancel the call, compared to the previous three seconds, in case it was an error.

The iOS 15.2 update also adds the Apple Music voice plan, a new subscription service that offers music via Siri for € 4.99 per month.

Speaking of Siri, Apple says the update includes «Extended guide in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help in unsafe situations. »

It remains to be seen if iOS 15.2 will fix the bug in apps that use geofences, which stopped working for many users with the arrival of iOS 15.

When you receive the notification that the update is ready, go to Settings> General> Software update to download and install it.



