iOS 15.2 Beta lets you change the iPhone 13 screen without losing Face ID

A few weeks ago, we learned that replacing the screen on an iPhone 13 at an unauthorized Apple repair center would render Face ID non-functional.

This was the ruin for a large number of repair centers, as many users rely on them when it comes to fixing their broken screen.

Later, Apple said it would release a software update to the iPhone 13s to make it easier to change their screens without disabling Face ID, but did not specify when that update could arrive.

It seems like we won’t have to wait long, as repair experts say they have successfully completed screen changes on iPhones running the iOS 15.2 beta.

Before the update, keeping Face ID working after swapping screens required moving a microcontroller from the original phone to the new one. Doing so is a complex process, and having to do it for every iPhone 13 that needs a new screen could make things difficult for independent shops.

On an iPhone 13 loaded with the iOS 15.2 beta, iCorrect It says that Face ID still works after changing the screen and without having to change the microcontroller.

Although Face ID continues to work, the iPhone 13 with the screen changed displays an “Important Screen Message” warning that the device cannot verify if the screen is an “Apple Genuine Part”, although iCorrect says the screen is actually a original part.