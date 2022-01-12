IOS 15.2.1 now available with bug fixes for CarPlay and …

Apple has just released iOS version 15.2.1 which involves the release of bug fixes for CarPlay and Messages. But it also fixes the HomeKit denial of service vulnerability. Almost a month after launching iOS 15.2 is released this new version that you must install as soon as you get the chance.
iOS 15.2.1 fixes in CarPlay, Messages and HomeKit
The fixes that Apple includes in this new update are essentially the fixes to various issues that existed and that led to some of the following users:
- Correction on the possibility that messages do not upload the photos sent with an iCloud link
- The error in third-party CarPlay applications do not respond to input
- Notable security update for patch a HomeKit vulnerability which could make your iPhone or iPhone crash repeatedly.
HomeKit bug was first known thanks to security researcher Trevor Spiniolas. This one detailed in a post that you could rename the name of a HomeKit-ready device. Names with more than 500,000 characters were included, which crashed the application and caused devices to reboot over and over again.