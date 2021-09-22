iOS 14 says goodbye with a critical last-minute update: install it now!

It is not usual that a few hours from an event to present the new smartphones, Apple runs to publish an update when, the simplest thing is to announce the arrival of the version that will accompany the new devices (iOS 15) and put it in your hands of the users. But just a few hours ago, owners of an iPhone or iPad have come across the iOS 14.8 update. A warning of these characteristics, which will have already been installed on your device if you have automatic updates activated, can only have the objective of running to cover a serious security problem that Cupertino wants to avoid sooner rather than later that is still open. And that is what has happened, that the threat that has become so viral in recent weeks, called Pegasus, they have decided to block it to avoid greater evils. Update right now Pegasus is the name of a system designed to spy on users’ terminals and that, in recent times, has jumped into the media because the approach to mobile phones of some of the most relevant figures in world politics has become widespread. . Because of this threat, senior government officials and officials have seen their safety compromised, as well as that of journalists, activists and members of other relevant groups. Apple, with this update, completely closes the door so that none of its users can be tracked and, above all, invaded their privacy in order to know everything they do with their iPhone: from contact information, listening to calls , access to the activity and data of each application, etc. In this way, the mobiles of the monitored targets became completely transparent and could not hide practically any secrets from cybercriminals. This update, which has a weight of practically 390 megabytes, focuses on that threat, as we say, a few hours after the celebration of the keynote for the presentation of the new iPhone 13. Remember that Apple has been with more pain for some months now. head of the wished, closing security holes despite the fame that persecutes its ecosystem of being one of the most armored in the world. Proof of this is that at the end of last July, those of Cupertino already had to publish another update, version 14.7 of iOS, in which they blocked another problem related to the Messages application and an exploit present in it practically from the beginning of the times.