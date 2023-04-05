iOS 11 will stop receiving official support from Apple in May

- Advertisement -

At the moment, the developers are testing the new betas of the iOS 16.5 version and users are already enjoying the benefits of iOS 16.4 fresh out of the oven. But there are still people who don’t like updating or who can’t because their terminal no longer allows these new versions. They must be reminded that as of May, Apple will stop giving official support to the version released about 6 years ago. We are talking about iOS 11.

iOS 11 released in 2017 brought many interesting new features but six years later it has already become obsolete

In 2017, Apple released iOS 11 to support the iPhone. This version brought several interesting new features for our phones. For example, it must be remembered that the App Store was redesigned and with the new “today” tab you could search for applications, games and stories, an information guide and much more. There were also improvements regarding Siri. The camera’s portrait mode already supported optical image stabilization, HDR technology, and True Tone flash. You could add Loop, Bounce and Long Exposure effects to Live Photos. And many more that we can always remember in this specific Apple website.

But time passes inexorably and what six years ago seemed like a real revolution, right now seems like the past. A very distant past and so much so that the American company has decided that it The time has come to end that stage. and therefore will stop giving official support to that version.

It will be from May when it is done officially. If you still have devices that have that version installed and running, it is time for it to be renewed. Not only for security, but also because in a few days any problem will be solely yours and not Apple’s. If you can’t move on, You must assume the risks to which you are exposed.

There is only one exception to this information leaked on Twitter by the user @StellaFudge. iCloud. This service will continue to serve this version of iOS because Apple cannot leave its users without service and without access to it. But any failure that may occur, that’s another story.